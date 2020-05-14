Notre Dame to confer 3,234 degrees in first-ever virtual ceremony

Grotto Candles. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame will bestow 3,234 degrees during a virtual conferral ceremony on Sunday, May 17, which will be live-streamed to graduates, their families and the entire Notre Dame community around the world. Available at commencement.nd.edu, a pre-program show of photos and music will begin at noon followed by degree conferrals at 1 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame postponed the 175th University Commencement Ceremony until Memorial Day weekend of May 2021.

During the online ceremony, degrees will be conferred on 2,113 undergraduate students by University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. Also participating in the ceremony will be Thomas G. Burish, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost; John J. Brennan, chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees; and the deans from Notre Dame’s schools and colleges. Along with undergraduates, 460 students will receive master’s and doctoral degrees from the Graduate School, along with 406 master’s degree students from the Mendoza College of Business and 228 from the Law School.

The awarding of the 2020 Laetare Medal to Kathleen McChesney will take place during the University Commencement Ceremony next year. Class of 2020 valedictorian Brady Stiller and salutatorian Love Osunnuga will deliver the valedictory address and invocation during next year’s ceremony.