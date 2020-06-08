Notre Dame suspends all fall study abroad programs

University Seal

After considering the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact worldwide and consulting with faculty, domestic and international medical professionals, peers and other experts, the University of Notre Dame has suspended all undergraduate and graduate study abroad programs for the fall semester.

“One of the hallmarks of a Notre Dame education is studying abroad at one of our many international sites,” Michael E. Pippenger, vice president associate provost for internationalization, said. “Just as it was a difficult but necessary decision to suspend our programs midway through this past spring semester, it’s equally so now for the entire fall semester. Though it’s impossible to predict the scope of the pandemic in the coming months, we look forward to being able to have Notre Dame students studying abroad in the spring of 2021.”

Several factors and metrics played a role in the University’s final decision, including:

The ability or lack thereof to guarantee testing of students when they are abroad

The travel bans and advisories issued by the Department of State, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization

Country-specific isolation and quarantine requirements

Insight from higher education counterparts who have or are considering a suspension of their programs

University officials have communicated with students who were planning to study abroad this fall to make the necessary adjustments to their on-campus schedules.

Notre Dame offers study abroad opportunities in 29 countries and ranks in the top 10 among national research universities for undergraduate study abroad participation.