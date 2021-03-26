Notre Dame Stories: Will the stimulus slash poverty?

Pandemic stimulus

The American Rescue Plan—the latest pandemic stimulus—was signed into law earlier this month and it was billed as a means to slash poverty. We discuss that proposition with Jim Sullivan, economist and co-founder of the Wilson-Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities.

