Notre Dame Stories: What's going on with the supply chain?

One of the biggest stories in the last half of 2021 was the supply chain. It seems everyone was impacted by shortages or delays in getting a product from a manufacturer to a consumer.

Well now that we’ve turned the page into 2022, where do we stand? To find out, we spoke with Kaitlin Wowak, associate professor of IT, analytics, and operations in the Mendoza College of Business.

Learn more about Kaitlin's work at https://go.nd.edu/45407e.

