Notre Dame Stories: The 2022 Valedictorian: Devin Diggs

The Class of 2022 valedictorian Devin Diggs joins us to talk about his Notre Dame story, and what's in store after commencement. Among other activities, Diggs worked in Dr. Jessica Payne's Sleep, Stress and Memory Lab.

Diggs is a neuroscience and behavior major in the College of Science with a minor in education, schooling and society. He carries a 4.0 grade point average and was a finalist for both the 2021 Rhodes Scholarship and Marshall Scholarship. Upon graduation, he will first take part in a 10-week, federally funded summer internship program with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Washington, D.C., designed to equip graduate students and recent undergraduates from underrepresented populations to work in the public health field.