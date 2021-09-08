Notre Dame Stories: Remembering 9/11

9/11 Memorial Site in New York. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

In this episode of the Notre Dame Stories podcast, Fr. Malloy offers his reflection on the events of 9/11 and what followed for the campus community and himself.

Notre Dame Stories highlights the work and knowledge of the University's faculty and students. This podcast features interviews with Notre Dame faculty members who can lend insight into some of the major national and international stories of the day, as well as pieces that show the breadth of the life and research at the University.

