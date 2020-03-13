Notre Dame Stories: Office Hours: Women's Suffrage and Political Barbies

Notre Dame Stories Logo

Introducing Office Hours, a new series from Notre Dame Stories. We’re visiting scholars in their workspaces to discuss their research...and whatever else we happen to find there. In the first episode we drop in on political science professor Christina Wolbrecht. She’s co-authored a book titled, “A Century of Votes for Women,” which looks at how women have used their right to vote in the hundred years since the 19th Amendment was passed.

Read more about the book at: christinawolbrecht.com/a-century-of-…es-for-women/.

Learn more about Christina Wolbrecht at: politicalscience.nd.edu/people/christ…na-wolbrecht/

