Notre Dame Stories Logo

For most of us these days, “office hours” take place…almost anywhere but the office. The dining room, bedroom, basement…they’ve all become the places we work, not just where we live.

The pandemic has profoundly altered the work-life balance of Americans, and new research is uncovering how we’re dealing with this shift.

We spoke with Abi Ocobock, who studies family sociology, about the research and some early findings.

Read more: news.nd.edu/news/mom-guilt-work…uality-family-time/

Notre Dame Stories highlights the work and knowledge of the University's faculty and students. This podcast features interviews with Notre Dame faculty members who can lend insight into some of the major national and international stories of the day, as well as pieces that show the breadth of the life and research at the University.

Listen to more episodes here.