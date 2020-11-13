Notre Dame Stories Logo

As the real estate market rebounds, more people are thinking about what makes a perfect home. Architecture professor Marianne Cusato is an industry leader in the home building industry. She’s been named one of the top women in real estate by Fortune Magazine, to list just one of her many accolades. She earned international acclaim for the Katrina cottage, an attractive, well-built home that could be deployed in case of emergency.

In her book, The Just Right Home, Cusato suggests criteria for home buying and community that is at times contrarian to some of today’s popular home buying trends.

Read more about Marianne Cusato at womenlead2020.nd.edu/marianne-cusato/.

Learn more about the School of Architecture at architecture.nd.edu.

