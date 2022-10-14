Notre Dame Stories: Inside the takedown of a drug kingpin

The arrest this summer of Mexican drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero caught the attention of Notre Dame Law School professor Jimmy Gurulé. Caro Quintero was wanted for the 1985 torture and murder of a DEA agent, a story so infamous it was recently featured in the Netflix show "Narcos: Mexico." Gurulé was the prosecutor in Los Angeles who first indicted Caro Quintero, and he tells the story from an insider's perspective.