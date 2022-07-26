Notre Dame receives record-breaking $244 million in annual research awards

Ph.D. student Kathleen Nicholson demonstrates the biosafety level 3 facility. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

During fiscal year 2022, researchers at the University of Notre Dame received $244 million in research award funding, surpassing the previous record of $222.7 million set in fiscal year 2021. This total includes nearly 800 separate awards from a broad array of federal, foundation and industry sources.

“Credit belongs to our talented faculty, who use this funding to help the University live out its mission to be a force for good in the world,” said Robert J. Bernhard, vice president for research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering. “Our researchers translate these dollars and cents into deeper understandings of ourselves and others and into new discoveries — in global development, nanoelectronics, wireless technology and hypersonics research, to name a few — that are improving lives around the globe.”

The year’s largest new awards to each college and school include:

From the Robinson Community Learning Center to the Hesburgh Libraries, many Notre Dame researchers and initiatives contributed to the record-breaking total. However, the largest research award of the year came from Lilly Endowment Inc. Its transformative $35 million grant will enable the University to expand its regional focus to challenges of human and environmental health. The core of this expanded emphasis will be within the newly expanding East Campus Research Complex. It will connect researchers and organizations throughout the region who are working to build effective human and environmental health programs.

“Enhanced research strength and impact are crucial to the University’s success, and I’m delighted to recognize the achievements and hard work of our researchers,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost.

Overall, at 44.2 percent of the total, federal funding was the largest source of research awards at the University. An additional 41.9 percent came from foundations and other non-federal sponsors, while 13.9 percent of award dollars came from industry.

The past year’s awards also helped Notre Dame expand its global footprint, with 145 awards, totaling $93 million, supporting research in 61 different countries.

To find out more about external research funding at Notre Dame, visit research.nd.edu/about/facts-figures.