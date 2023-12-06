Notre Dame ranks second in US for study abroad participation

The University of Notre Dame ranks second in the nation for study abroad participation among doctorate-granting universities, according to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors report.

This new designation, which ranks Notre Dame second with a participation rate of 77 percent for undergraduate students during 2021-22, recognizes the University’s commitment to global education.

“This recognition serves as a tribute to the University’s commitment to inspiring future leaders to explore and experience other cultures and learn beyond the United States,” said Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization.

“I am proud of our study abroad team as they continue to create more opportunities for students and encourage students to be intentional in selecting the locations and programs. I am also proud of our students, their intrepid curiosity and willingness to embrace cross-cultural education.”

Notre Dame International’s study abroad office manages more than 60 semester study abroad programs in more than 30 countries around the world. While abroad, students are encouraged to participate in internships, integrate their academics with community engagement and conduct research with leading academics.

Open Doors is conducted by the Institute of International Education with the support of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

More information on the report can be found here.

