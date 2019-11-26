Notre Dame professor named fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science

Kevin Bowyer

Kevin Bowyer, the Schubmehl-Prein Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for distinguished contributions to the field of computer vision and pattern recognition, biometrics, object recognition and data science.

Bowyer’s research has most recently focused on media forensics, on understanding issues of demographic fairness and bias in face recognition technology, and on developing iris recognition technology to more accurately identify potential threats. His work in media forensics is focused on creating algorithms that aim to detect if an image is original or has been altered. His work on demographic fairness of face recognition technology has explored how face recognition accuracy is different for men and women, and for Caucasians and African-Americans.

Election as an AAAS fellow is an honor bestowed upon members by their peers. Fellows will be recognized for their contributions to science and technology during the AAAS Annual meeting on Feb. 15.