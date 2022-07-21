Notre Dame makes historic compensation investment, surpassing $75 million

Academic year opening picnic. (Photo by Peter Ringenberg/University of Notre Dame)

Citing the perseverance and extraordinary contributions by members of the University of Notre Dame community over the past two years, President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., today announced a historic $25 million commitment to increase the base compensation for eligible hourly and salary University staff, faculty and student workers. Today’s announcement is the third component in a three-phase compensation enhancement strategy that the University introduced in April that in total surpasses $75 million.

The most recent compensation increase impacts approximately 6,000 Notre Dame employees in South Bend and around the world and takes effect Aug. 1.

“The work of Notre Dame is done by you, the dedicated faculty and staff I am proud to call colleagues,” Father Jenkins said. “We are grateful for your daily efforts to serve our students, our community and the world, and I am delighted that we are able to make this momentous investment in you.”

In a campus-wide email, Father Jenkins, Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan and John McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, explained that eligible faculty and staff will receive a 3 percent raise while staff hourly wages will be raised to a minimum of $17.50 per hour. Student hourly employees will also be paid a starting wage of $15 per hour.

Cullinan explained the three phases of the University’s compensation enhancement package. “Phase 1 of this plan occurred in April when the University funded a $14 million one-time employee appreciation monetary award for eligible employees. In Phase 2, $50 million was distributed in the largest merit pool in the history of the University. The changes announced today for Phase 3 total $25 million. The overall investment in recurring compensation from Phases 2 and 3 is the largest in the University’s 180-year history.

“We often speak of Notre Dame as being a force for good in the world,” Cullinan said. “Investing in our faculty, staff and students is an extension of those values and the right thing to do for our most valuable asset, our people.”

In their letter to campus, the executive officers also noted that this increase will have no impact on student tuition or financial aid.

McGreevy concluded: “Our faculty and staff make it possible for Notre Dame to achieve its mission: to educate the next generation of leaders and make discoveries that change the world. This was never truer than during the past two years. From pivoting to remote teaching and work, to rallying behind our return to campus, their perseverance has been remarkable. We are grateful.”