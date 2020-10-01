Notre Dame launches a weekly webinar series discussing COVID-19

Consider This!

A new webinar series at the University of Notre Dame, titled “Consider This! Simplifying the COVID-19 Conversation,” will unpack the science and research behind the coronavirus pandemic by exploring related issues in an accessible manner for the general public.

Starting in October, from 6 to 7 p.m. EDT each Monday, coronavirus experts will discuss a new aspect or angle of the pandemic, such as epidemiology, food security, public health, racial inequities, testing, vaccines and evidence used to inform decisions about opening schools, athletics and businesses.

“The coronavirus pandemic brought science and research to the forefront of news and media, making it a part of everyday conversation. This makes understanding terminology, technology and scientific process important for being an informed citizen, and that’s what we are aiming to do with these webinars,” said Consider This! co-host Heidi Beidinger-Burnett, associate professor of the practice and director of the Master of Science in Global Health program.

The weekly webinar series will kick off Monday (Oct. 5) with “In a Pandemic, Science Matters,” featuring Marie Lynn Miranda, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at Notre Dame. Miranda has been a leader of addressing the pandemic as it affects Notre Dame and surrounding communities.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for those who want to better understand the science behind the pandemic from experts who understand the topics and the complexities best. We encourage anyone with an interest in learning more and discussing the challenges ahead of us to join the webinar series,” said Mary Ann McDowell, Consider This! co-host and associate professor of biological sciences.

The weekly webinar series is supported by the College of Science's Edison Lectures, the Eck Institute for Global Health and the Office of the Provost at Notre Dame. To learn more about the webinar series, including the series schedule, topics, speakers and how to register, visit https://globalhealth.nd.edu/about/consider-this-webinar-series/.

