Notre Dame files formal comment with Department of Homeland Security

Three University of Notre Dame leaders have filed a formal comment on behalf of the University urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to withdraw a proposed rule that would make it harder for international students to enroll in U.S. universities. The comment amplifies concerns expressed this week in a letter from Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., to the DHS acting secretary.

If enacted, the policy would limit international students and exchange visitors to a fixed period of two to four years, with the opportunity to apply for an extension. It also would create additional burdens for students from countries the DHS has identified as having a high percentage of visa overstays.

The formal comment was filed by Marie Lynn Miranda, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost; Laura Carlson, vice president, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School; and Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization. They outlined five primary concerns with the proposal and the ways in which it would negatively affect international students and scholars; their research, professors and peers; and the University’s mission.

