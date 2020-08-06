Notre Dame faculty receive National Science Foundation awards

Main building. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

Nine University of Notre Dame faculty members received National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career Development (CAREER) Awards in 2020. Since 2014, Notre Dame faculty have earned 49 of these nationally competitive awards.

“The University is very pleased that so many of our newly hired faculty have earned these prestigious early career awards,” said Robert J. Bernhard, vice president for research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at Notre Dame. “This success reflects both the talent our departments, schools and colleges are able to recruit, as well as the research resources they have available to support their creative ideas.”

The CAREER award recipients, who come from the Colleges of Arts and Letters, Engineering and Science, as well as the Keough School of Global Affairs, are as follows:

Additionally, Edward Kinzel, associate professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, received his award while at Missouri University of Science and Technology for “Large-scale manufacturing of metasurfaces using microsphere photolithography." Kinzel joined the University in 2019.

The CAREER award program, established by the NSF in 1995, recognizes and supports outstanding early career faculty who exhibit a commitment to stimulating research while also providing educational opportunities for students. To learn about the University’s previous CAREER awardees, visit https://research.nd.edu/our-services/funding-opportunities/faculty/early-career-programs/nsf---career-award/.

Contact: Brandi R. Wampler, brandiwampler@nd.edu, 574.631.8183

Originally published by Brandi Klingerman at research.nd.edu on .