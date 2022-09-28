Notre Dame brings home football experience pageantry to Las Vegas for Shamrock Series

Shamrock Series

Before the Fighting Irish take on Brigham Young University (BYU) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 8 (Saturday), the University of Notre Dame will light up the city with various events during its annual Shamrock Series weekend.

The weekend features more than a game, as fans will have the opportunity to take part in a number of off-field events, including a community service project at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, several academic panel discussions, a Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and festive fan activities.

The Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore will also have a presence in the Bellagio Hotel beginning Oct. 6 (Thursday) and running through Oct. 8 (Saturday) where fans can purchase Shamrock Series branded gear and general Notre Dame merchandise.

Public Shamrock Series events include:

Thursday, Oct. 6:

6-7 p.m.: Iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign to be lit up in green lights as a tribute to the Fighting Irish presence. The leprechaun, members of the cheer team and Notre Dame Marching Band will be on hand to celebrate the kickoff of Shamrock Series weekend.

Friday, Oct. 7:

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bellagio Hotel, Ballroom 6: A Visual History of the Shamrock Series

Join faculty from the College of Arts and Letters’ newly launched Sport, Media, and Culture Minor for a presentation about the iconography and visual dimensions of Shamrock Series history and how these intersecting elements of athletics and aesthetics knit together a story of Notre Dame’s heritage and the affective power of geographical spaces. The session will discuss how the Shamrock Series celebrates Notre Dame football’s independent identity and rise to national prominence, and explore the storytelling strategies that drive fan engagement through compelling and geographically rooted stories about tradition, innovation and competition. The panel will feature professors Katherine Walden (American studies, gender studies) and Christine Becker (film, television and theater).

1-4 p.m.: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada service project

Hosted by the Notre Dame Alumni Association, members of the University community will come together to help assemble personal care item kits and food kits to be distributed to Catholic Charities' clients and assist with interior and exterior facility projects such as painting and landscaping. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides services for those experiencing homelessness.

3-5 p.m., Bellagio Hotel, Ballroom 6: Innovation Rally/Startup Showcase featuring six student startup organizations, three each from Notre Dame and BYU. Each group will have five minutes to pitch their idea to a panel of potential investors, entrepreneurs and alumni with a $3,000 cash prize on the line.

Saturday, Oct. 8:

10 a.m., Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer: Mass; University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., will serve as celebrant and homilist.

1-4 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Parking Lot B: Notre Dame Fan Fest featuring the Notre Dame Marching Band, cheerleaders, leprechaun, games and activities, music, programming and food and beverages for purchase. This event is free and open to the public with merchandise available once inside.

For a complete list of the University's events and Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore shopping hours for your Shamrock Series weekend in Las Vegas, visit Experience Notre Dame.

Contact: Sue Ryan, director of media relations, 574-631-7916, sue.ryan@nd.edu