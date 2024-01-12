Nitesh Chawla elected 2024 AAAI Fellow for oustanding contributions to AI

The Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) has elected Nitesh Chawla, Frank M. Freimann Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, as one of its 2024 fellows.

Chawla, who directs Notre Dame’s Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society, joins a cohort of 11 new fellows selected for their “outstanding contributions to the theory or practice of AI.”

Specifically, he was recognized for his foundational and significant advancements in learning from imbalanced data, learning on graphs, and interdisciplinary applications of AI.

An expert in data science and artificial intelligence, Chawla also holds concurrent faculty appointments in the Department of Applied and Computational Mathematics and Statistics in the College of Science and the Department of Information, Technology, Analytics and Operations in the College of Business. He is a fellow of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

AAAI is a nonprofit, scientific society dedicated to promoting the research and responsible use of AI technology. Fellows are individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions — usually over at least a ten-year period — to the field of artificial intelligence.

Chawla will be formally honored at the 38th AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Vancouver, Canada, in February.