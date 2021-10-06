ND-LEEF Science Sunday event to take place Oct. 10

Research at the Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility (ND LEEF) in St. Patrick's County Park (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The Notre Dame Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility (ND-LEEF) will host Science Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) at St. Patrick’s County Park, 50651 Laurel Road, South Bend.

Science Sunday is an annual event where adults and children can learn about ND-LEEF and the wide range of environmental research happening at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame students and faculty will lead demonstrations and hands-on activities exploring a variety of topics, including:

Measuring stream flow: boat races.

Collection and identification: aquatic insects and zooplankton.

Bald eagle natural history: understanding our national bird.

Underground lakes: protecting groundwater resources.

Watershed conservation: protecting our freshwater resources.

Paleoecology: studying the past to predict the future.

Watershed hydrology: where does water come from?

The event is free and open to the public.

Part of the Environmental Change Initiative, ND-LEEF is a globally unique research facility featuring linked stream, pond and wetland ecosystems. It includes the Morrison Family Education and Outreach Pavilion, a hub for outreach to local school groups, and is home to a pair of bald eagles.

For more information, visit environmentalchange.nd.edu/resources/nd-leef/.

