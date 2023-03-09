Monisha Ghosh to testify before Congressional Subcommittee on Communications and Technology

Monisha Ghosh

University of Notre Dame Professor of Electrical Engineering Monisha Ghosh will testify at 9 a.m. Friday (March 10) during a Congressional Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing on “Defending America’s Wireless Leadership.”

She was invited to offer her expertise by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Rep. Cathy Rodgers and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Rep. Bob Latta. The hearing will be accessible via this link.

The hearing will consider the need for a strong national spectrum strategy, which is foundational for continued wireless leadership.

“We know the Chinese Communist Party seeks to write the rules for future communications technologies and has already used companies like Huawei to tap into our communications networks to surveil Americans,” Rodgers and Latta said in a joint statement to announce the hearing. “Conducting this hearing on the importance of establishing a strong national spectrum policy, including extending the (Federal Communications Commission’s) spectrum auction authority, is necessary in order to secure our global competitive edge against China while strengthening American communications leadership.”

During her testimony, Ghosh will discuss the issues facing the future of spectrum management. In addition to her faculty position, Ghosh currently serves as policy outreach director for SpectrumX, a National Science Foundation Spectrum Innovation Initiative Center led by the Wireless Institute in the College of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame. Her expertise focuses on spectrum sharing and coexistence, wireless networks, communication systems, signal processing, wireless broadband mapping, measurements and experimental methods.

Before joining Notre Dame, Ghosh served as the chief technology officer at the Federal Communications Commission where she was involved with setting national strategy and technology specifications related to the growth of broadband wireless communications technologies.

She previously held positions in industry research, at the National Science Foundation and at the University of Chicago where she conducted research on wireless technologies including 5G cellular and next-generation Wi-Fi systems.

