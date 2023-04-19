Maria Mercedes Salmon named director of Mexico City Global Center

Maria Mercedes Salmon

Notre Dame International has announced that Maria Mercedes Salmon has been appointed director of the University of Notre Dame’s Global Center in Mexico.

In this role, Mercedes Salmon will work with Notre Dame’s students, faculty and community of alumni, parents and partners to prioritize continual and accessible international education, through supporting innovative, meaningful and impactful academic exchanges and research and building and maintaining strategic partnerships. Under her leadership, Notre Dame aims to enhance its global exchange and research initiatives, academic leadership, and footprint in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and beyond.

In her previous role as the regional educational advising coordinator (REAC) for Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, she and her team — including 55 EducationUSA advisers, 19 U.S. embassies and consulates and more than 50 host institutions throughout 25 countries — established a consistent environment for higher education internationalization between the United States and an extremely socioeconomically diverse sub-region of the Americas.

Prior to assuming REAC responsibilities, she was the EducationUSA country coordinator and Fulbright Foreign Student program officer at the Fulbright Commission in Ecuador for 10 years and its acting executive director. She holds a Licenciatura en Gestión Empresarial Internacional from Universidad Católica de Santiago de Guayaquil and a Master of Arts in international affairs from Ohio University, where she attended as a Fulbright grantee.

The Notre Dame Global Center is part of NDI’s global network, which includes 12 international locations in Beijing, Dublin, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, Kylemore Abbey (western Ireland), London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Rome, Santiago and São Paulo.

