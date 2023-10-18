Kroc Institute’s Peace Accords Matrix to address UN Security Council

Josefina Echavarría Alvarez

The Peace Accords Matrix (PAM) program, part of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, has been invited to present to the United Nations Security Council at 10 a.m. ET Friday (Oct. 20).

The presentation can be watched live on the U.N. livestream service: https://media.un.org/en/webtv.

Josefina Echavarría Alvarez, director of PAM and associate professor of the practice, will offer a briefing as part of an open debate, “Peace through Dialogue: The Contribution of Regional, Subregional and Bilateral Arrangements to the Prevention and Peaceful Resolution of Disputes.”

Debate attendees include both permanent and non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, in addition to civil society representatives such as Michelle Bachelet, former U.N. high commissioner for human rights and former president of Chile. The debate is being convened by the Mission of Brazil to the U.N., which occupies the presidency of the council in October.

“An invitation to present on a world stage such as this is testament to the pivotal work of Josefina and the entire PAM team,” said Asher Kaufman, the John M. Regan Jr. Director of the Kroc Institute and professor of history and peace studies.

Click here for more information about the debate.

The Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies is part of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame.

Contact: Tracy DeStazio, associate director of media relations, 574-631-9958 or tdestazi@nd.edu

Originally published by Kate Chester at kroc.nd.edu on .