Kirsten Martin named director of Notre Dame’s Technology Ethics Center

Kirsten Martin, the William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics at the University of Notre Dame, has been appointed director of Notre Dame’s Technology Ethics Center (ND-TEC), effective July 1. She succeeds Mark McKenna, the center’s founding director.

ND-TEC’s three-part mission is to support multidisciplinary research on questions regarding the impact of technology on humanity, to assist in the development of curricula that engage students on technology ethics issues and to collaborate with thought leaders in industry, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies on the development of technology policy.

Martin is a nationally recognized expert in privacy, technology and corporate responsibility. She joined the Notre Dame faculty and ND-TEC in 2020 and also holds a tenured appointment in the Department of Information Technology, Analytics and Operations in the Mendoza College of Business.

“Kirsten’s expertise, leadership and vision make her an ideal choice to succeed Mark in this important role,” said Maura Ryan, vice president and associate provost for faculty affairs. “She has been with the center since its early days, and as director will bring new energy and fresh ideas to its work.”

Martin aims to position the center as a thought leader in technology ethics and a place that emphasizes the impact of new and emerging technologies on human values.

“Through the work of the center and our applied research arm, the Notre Dame-IBM Technology Ethics Lab, the University and its collaborators have an opportunity to be an influential voice in the ethical development of technology,” Martin said. “I am grateful for the foundation Mark has built for us at ND-TEC. We have a dedicated and growing team, and we will continue to conduct important research and convene needed conversations about the technologies changing the way we work, live and interact with one another.”

Martin has published numerous articles on privacy and the ethics of technology in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Business Ethics, the Harvard Journal of Law and Technology, Business Ethics Quarterly, the Washington University Law Review and the Journal of Business Research, as well as in practitioner publications such as MIS Quarterly Executive.

With Ed Freeman and Bobby Parmar of the University of Virginia, Martin recently co-authored the book “The Power of AND: Responsible Business Without Trade-Offs,” published by Columbia University Press. She currently serves as technology and business ethics editor for the Journal of Business Ethics and also is a member of the advisory board for the Future of Privacy Forum. She has a forthcoming book, “The Ethics of Data and Analytics,” with Routledge.

Martin earned her bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Michigan and her Master of Business Administration and doctoral degree from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.