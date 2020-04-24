Kirsten Martin joins Notre Dame's Technology Ethics Center

Kirsten Martin

Kirsten Martin, a nationally recognized expert in privacy, technology and corporate responsibility, will join the University of Notre Dame’s Technology Ethics Center next fall as its first White Foundation Technology Ethics chair.

Martin, currently the Lindner-Gambal Associate Professor of Business Ethics and chair of the Strategic Management and Public Policy Department at the George Washington University’s School of Business, will hold a tenured appointment as a professor of information technology, analytics and operations in the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame.

“We are thrilled to have Kirsten join as an anchor member of our team at the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center,” said Mark McKenna, the John P. Murphy Foundation Professor of Law at Notre Dame and acting director of ND-TEC. “We are working hard to attract world class technology ethics scholars to complement the strong core faculty we already have at our University. Kirsten checks all of the boxes for us — she brings to us a significant record of scholarship and practical experience at the intersection of privacy, technology and business practices, and she’s a terrific teacher and colleague.”

Martin has published numerous articles on privacy and the ethics of technology in leading academic journals including Journal of Business Ethics, The Harvard Journal of Law and Technology, Journal of Legal Studies, Washington University Law Review, Journal of Business Research, as well as in practitioner publications such as MISQ Executive.

Martin serves as technology and business ethics editor for the Journal of Business Ethics. She also is a member of the advisory board for the Future Privacy Forum and a fellow at the Business Roundtable Institute for Corporate Ethics and highly regarded expert speaker on areas including privacy and the ethics of big data.

Martin authored a forthcoming book with Ed Freeman and Bobby Parmar, titled The Power of AND: Responsible Business without Trade-Offs.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Michigan and her MBA and doctorate degree from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business.

Originally published by Elicia Dennis at techethics.nd.edu on .