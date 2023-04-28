Kate Garry appointed executive director of academic communications at Notre Dame

Kate Garry, currently director of communications and marketing for the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters, has been appointed executive director of academic communications, effective May 10.

In her new role, Garry will report to Charles and Jill Fischer Provost John T. McGreevy, serving in his cabinet and leading strategic communications and marketing efforts for the academy.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kate to the Provost’s Office team,” McGreevy said. “For over a decade she has been a leader in the community of academic communicators on and off campus, and she joins us at a crucial moment as we complete the University’s strategic framework. Kate’s strategy for academic communications will be key to Notre Dame’s success in the coming years.”

As executive director of academic communications, Garry will work closely with the provost and his leadership team, with Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications Joel Curran and his central communications staff and with deans, faculty leaders and communications directors in academic units across campus.

“I am excited to take on this new role,” Garry said. “I look forward to collaborating with a broader network of colleagues to ensure a strong, unified communications strategy that advances Notre Dame’s academic reputation and expands our international reach.”

Garry joined Notre Dame in 2010 as senior writer/editor in the College of Arts and Letters, which includes 20 departments and more than a dozen centers, institutes and special programs in the arts, humanities and social sciences. In 2014, she was promoted to director of communications and marketing, serving on the dean’s executive committee, managing the college’s multimedia storytelling team and leading content strategy for dozens of websites across the college.

She developed and executed the college’s first strategic communications plan and led an in-house rebranding that involved a new tagline and a complete overhaul of all print and digital marketing materials. Her team recently won two golds in the Collegiate Advertising Awards and gold, bronze and merit honors in the 2023 Educational Advertising Awards.

At Notre Dame, Garry is a member of the diversity and inclusion practitioners group and a past president of Thrive! Inspiring ND Women, an employee resource group focused on increasing opportunities for women to be recruited, retained and advanced as leaders at Notre Dame. She is currently participating in the University’s John Affleck-Graves High-Performance Leadership Program.