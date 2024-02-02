Jennifer Newsome Martin to succeed O. Carter Snead as director of de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture

Sarah Mustillo, the I.A. O’Shaughnessy Dean of Arts and Letters, has appointed University of Notre Dame theologian Jennifer Newsome Martin to be the next director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture. She will succeed O. Carter Snead, the Charles E. Rice Professor of Law, who will conclude 12 years of service in this role on June 30.

“Serving as director of the de Nicola Center has been one of the greatest professional privileges and blessings of my life,” Snead said. “I can think of no one better to lead the center into the future than my friend and dCEC faculty fellow Jenny Martin. She has a heart for the dCEC’s mission in all its dimensions, and is a brilliant scholar, a beloved teacher and a dynamic and inspiring leader. Simply put, Jenny is one of the most exciting Catholic intellectuals in academia today.”

Snead was appointed director of the Center for Ethics and Culture in 2012, taking over from founding director David Solomon, professor emeritus of philosophy at Notre Dame. Renamed the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture following a $10 million endowment gift from the de Nicola family in 2019, the dCEC has become the world’s foremost center for interdisciplinary research, teaching and discourse within the Catholic moral and intellectual tradition.

“Professor Snead’s efforts on behalf of the de Nicola Center over the last 12 years have helped deepen the conversation on campus about questions of lasting import, and have raised Notre Dame’s profile as the place for serious discussion and research rooted in the Catholic tradition,” Mustillo said. “What’s more, no one is better suited to expand and carry forward that vital mission than Professor Martin. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jenny and the de Nicola Center to project the University’s important voice in the public square in the years to come.”

Snead will remain involved with the dCEC’s nascent interdisciplinary bioethics initiative, which will include teaching, research, service and public engagement.

Martin, an associate professor with joint appointments in both the Program of Liberal Studies and the Department of Theology, as well as a longtime faculty fellow of the de Nicola Center, expressed her gratitude for the contributions of the de Nicola Center to the life of the University over more than 20 years, as well as her enthusiasm to continue building upon its important work.

“Thanks to the extraordinary leadership of Professor Snead, and Professor Solomon before him, the de Nicola Center is today in the unique position of engaging and representing Catholic identity and culture not only within the larger University but also within the global public sphere,” Martin said. “Building on that strong foundation, I believe the center can continue its mission of being a constructive witness to the enormous cultural, intellectual and moral riches of the Catholic intellectual tradition, and to present such things compellingly, winsomely and generously, carrying within themselves their own credibility and attractiveness.”

Martin’s research interests and expertise span 19th- and 20th-century Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox thought, trinitarian theology, theological aesthetics, religion and literature, French feminism, ressourcement theology, and the nature of religious tradition. Her first book, “Hans Urs von Balthasar and the Critical Appropriation of Russian Religious Thought” (University of Notre Dame Press, 2015), was one of 10 winners internationally of the 2017 Manfred Lautenschlaeger Award for Theological Promise.

“Professor Martin has a clear and demonstrated commitment to preserving, sustaining, and advancing the distinctive Catholic mission and character of the University of Notre Dame and to the mission, character and work of the de Nicola Center,” Mustillo said. “I have every confidence that she will continue the great work of the de Nicola Center and to elevate it to even higher levels of excellence and impact.”

For the full version of this story, visit ethicscenter.nd.edu.

Originally published by Kenneth Hallenius at ethicscenter.nd.edu on .