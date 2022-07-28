In memoriam: Robert L. Amico, former School of Architecture chairman and professor

Candles in the Grotto

Robert L. Amico, professor emeritus and longtime chairman of the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, died on Tuesday (July 26). He was 84.

“Throughout this teaching career, Bob expanded the intellectual boundaries for his students by encouraging them to look for multiple solutions with different philosophical premises,” Michael Lykoudis, the former Francis and Kathleen Rooney Dean of Architecture, said. “His deep commitment to his students showed in the many hours he spent with them in studio to bring their designs to fruition. A dedicated colleague and friend, he will very much be missed.”

Trained in Beaux-Arts and Modern design approaches, he was appointed to the School of Architecture by Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., in 1978. During his 11 years in leadership, Amico led the expansion and development of the architecture faculty and facilities, strengthened the school’s connections to Rome and Chicago, and secured the first full-term National Architecture Accrediting Board accreditation. He became professor emeritus in 2010, concluding 11 years as chairman and 32 years as professor.

In 2011, he established Amico LLC, Art and Design. Over the years, he was involved in numerous community service projects and served on several boards of directors.

Prior to his work at Notre Dame, Amico spent 12 years in the School of Architecture at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, his alma mater, where he was a professor, faculty research fellow and chairman of architecture design. He was also an alumnus from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Amico is survived by three of his children and six grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 29) at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.