In memoriam: Paul F. Conway, professor emeritus of finance

Candles in the Grotto

Paul Francis Conway, professor emeritus of finance at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, died June 6 (Saturday). He was 94.

Conway served as a business professor at Notre Dame for 50 years, joining the University in 1956 and retiring in 2006. During his tenure, he was a faculty senate member for more than 20 years, serving as president for five terms. His numerous additional leadership and service roles at the University included acting as a member of the Faculty Affairs Committee of the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Board of Athletics. He founded the MBA Inter-University Case Competition and was the faculty sponsor for the Student Investment Fund. Conway also was a founding member of the University Club and chairman for numerous terms.

“Paul was an institution,” said Carolyn Y. Woo, former dean of Mendoza College of Business. “He represented Mendoza through so many transitions. He was always forthright and reminded me of the giant shoulders we stood on to build the college’s reputation.”

Recognitions earned over his career include the President’s Special Faculty Award, the College of Business Administration Faculty Service Award and the MBA Outstanding Teaching Award. In recognition of Conway’s many contributions, the Department of Finance annually awards the Paul F. Conway Award to a senior who embodies the characteristics that define the department’s tradition of excellence.

“Paul’s dedication was based on allegiance, professionally and personally, to his colleagues and students and to the deeper context of this University,” said Bill McDonald, Notre Dame finance professor. “The distinguishing sense of community that exists at Notre Dame is built on the everyday, lunch-pail ethos of colleagues like Paul.”

Conway earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Siena College; a master’s degree in business education from State University of New York at Albany; and a Ph.D. (ABD) from New York University.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. June 18 (Thursday) at the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 19 (Friday) at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.

Conway’s wife, Emily Marie Conway, preceded him in death in 2018.