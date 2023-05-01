In memoriam: Frederick H. Baumer Jr., alumnus and retired comptroller

Frederick H. Baumer Jr., a University of Notre Dame alumnus and longtime comptroller and endowment manager for his alma mater, died April 15. He was 87.

“Working alongside Fred for my first seven years was a true blessing,” Drew Paluf, associate vice president and controller, said. “His intellect, guidance, patience and overall love for Notre Dame was evident each and every day.

“Upon his retirement in 2005, we dedicated a plaque to Fred outlining the many wonderful contributions he made to the Controller’s Group and the University. That plaque hangs in the entrance to our office to this day.”

Raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Baumer earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Notre Dame in 1958. As an undergraduate, he was an Old College seminarian in the Congregation of Holy Cross, Notre Dame’s founding religious order. He continued his formation following graduation but ultimately decided to leave the seminary and enlist in the U.S. Army. Following military service, he earned an accounting degree from the University of Florida.

Baumer worked in the public accounting firm Peat Marwick (now KPMG), and then returned to Notre Dame in 1967 to join the University’s finance and accounting department. He served for 35 years, much of that time as the comptroller and manager of the endowment. He was recognized for his service with the President’s Award in 1980 and the John Cardinal O’Hara, C.S.C., Award in 1997.

Baumer was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his sons, John (Mollie), Steve (Maureen) and Brian, and seven grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated April 24.