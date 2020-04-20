In memoriam: Edward R. Trubac, associate professor emeritus of finance

Ed Trubac

Edward R. Trubac, associate professor emeritus of finance at the University of Notre Dame, died from dementia Thursday, April 16. He was 84.

Trubac joined the Notre Dame faculty in 1960, earned tenure in 1969 and retired in 2004. An expert in macroeconomics, he served in numerous leadership roles during his time at the Mendoza College of Business. He was the inaugural holder of the Thomas A. and James J. Bruder Chair for Administrative Leadership, the director of the Master of Science in Administration program (now the MNA), the director of the Center for Research in Banking, chair of the Department of Finance and associate dean for faculty and budget.

“Ed Trubac’s contributions to the Mendoza College cannot be exaggerated,” said Carolyn Y. Woo, former dean of the Mendoza College of Business. “With his analytical acumen, his decisions and judgement were always on the mark. He had to make difficult calls, but to these he brought his humanity, an understanding of the foibles of people and how there were personal needs that sometimes eluded logic and a true affection for Mendoza colleagues.”

Gifted in the classroom, he was recognized with numerous teaching awards, including the Joyce Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and the Leo Burke Outstanding Teaching Award for faculty who taught in the Executive MBA-Chicago program.

His colleagues recall Trubac’s compassion and leadership.

“He is remembered as a gifted teacher, an empathetic administrator and, above all, a warm person,” said Patrick Murphy, professor emeritus of marketing.

“Fairness is how I would describe Ed's leadership style,” said Bill Nichols, professor emeritus of accountancy. “His recommendations considered all stakeholders, were based on data, good judgment, compassion and common sense. Working with Ed was simply fun."

Trubac earned a bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College, and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Syracuse University. His expertise included economic forecasting, not-for-profit organizations and economic growth.

"Ed Trubac had a deep knowledge of macroeconomics and the data associated with macro accounting,” Professor of Finance Bill McDonald said. “He was an extraordinary teacher who could convey these concepts in an interactive conversation with students, whether they be senior executives or 20-year-olds. He had a knack for leading students to informed conclusions. For me, he was, by example, a mentor. He was truly a scholar and a gentleman."

Trubac is survived by his wife, Maureen, children Corinne and Michael (Kristin) and grandchildren Adriana, Jessica, Grace, Mary, Spencer (Steph), Charlie and Kate. Also surviving is a brother, Robert (Judy), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank (Eileen).

A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish at Notre Dame. Interment will follow at the University’s Cedar Grove Cemetery. There will be a memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.