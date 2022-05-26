Heather Christophersen, Anne Griffith appointed to VP positions

Heather Christophersen and Anne Griffith

Two campus leaders will take on new leadership roles at the University of Notre Dame as vice presidents, effective July 1, in appointments made by Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan. Heather Christophersen will serve as vice president for human resources and Anne Griffith has been named vice president for University Enterprises and Events (UEE).

“Both Heather and Anne bring tremendous leadership, vision and institutional knowledge to these important roles,” Cullinan said. “Heather’s success in building high-performing teams in six different roles at Notre Dame has prepared her to elevate how Notre Dame attracts, develops and retains a diverse, committed and collaborative employee community.

“Anne’s deep relationships within UEE and the broader University, combined with her proven leadership track record, position her to continue to advance our guest, event and service experiences.”

Christophersen has served for the past three years as Notre Dame’s associate vice president for advancement services in the Office of Development. In this role she leads the operational units of development, including the internal engagement, organizational strategy (finance and talent management), information technology and services, research and prospect strategy, gift management, and stewardship teams.

As vice president for human resources, Christophersen will lead a team responsible for comprehensive support and development of all Notre Dame employees. This includes direction of benefits and compensation, people services and HR consulting, talent acquisition, learning and development, staff diversity and inclusion, analytics, and institutional equity. Christophersen succeeds Robert McQuade, who is retiring after 17 years as Notre Dame’s HR leader.



“I am thrilled and honored to serve Notre Dame, a place I deeply love, in this new capacity,” Christophersen said. “I’m grateful to Bob McQuade for his 17 years of leadership and the solid foundation he and the HR team have built. I am most excited for the opportunity to have a positive impact on our talented and dedicated employees and, together with partners across campus, to continue our efforts to ensure Notre Dame is a great place to work.”

Prior to her role in University Relations, Christophersen served as director of maintenance at the University for four years, managing the maintenance operations of 190 campus buildings and more than 11 million gross square feet. Previously at Notre Dame, she was the director of strategic planning, director of sustainability and director of service programs in the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

Christophersen earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Between time spent at her undergraduate alma mater, she worked in the chemicals industry for more than 11 years for BP Chemicals and Elevance Renewable Sciences in a variety of roles in manufacturing, logistics, asset management and business operations.

Griffith has served as assistant vice president for UEE for the past year and led the division’s business development, finance, technology, talent acquisition and management, marketing, continuous improvement and operational units.

As vice president, Griffith will provide strategic executive leadership to Notre Dame’s hospitality, licensing and merchandising programs, leading 30 business units across campus including the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore, the Morris Inn, McKenna Conference Center, retail and residential dining, and licensing. UEE also plays an integral role in most major campus events, including commencement, football game day hospitality and concerts in Notre Dame Stadium. Griffith succeeds Micki Kidder, who recently was appointed vice president for undergraduate enrollment at Notre Dame.

“I am humbled and delighted for the opportunity to lead University Enterprises and Events, an extraordinarily talented and diverse team, in serving Our Lady’s University,” Griffith said. “I’m grateful to Micki Kidder, UEE’s inaugural leader, whose vision and creativity inspired our division to enrich the journey of family and friends in celebrating the spirit of Notre Dame. I look forward to leading my dedicated and caring colleagues in UEE to new heights through innovation, collaboration and an enduring commitment to Notre Dame’s mission.”

Before joining UEE, Griffith spent two years as director in the Office of the President and also took on additional responsibilities in the COVID-19 Response Unit. She spent the previous nine years in the Office of Development, serving as the senior director of the East region, director of research and prospect management and assistant director of regional analysis.

Griffith earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Purdue University and an MBA from Loyola University. Before coming to Notre Dame in 2010, she held leadership positions with Baxter Healthcare, the Hartford Insurance Group, Johnson & Johnson and the Procter & Gamble Co.