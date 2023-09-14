Hackers’ Roundtable to look at computing, security and culture

Last spring, University of Notre Dame faculty members Walter Scheirer and Luis Felipe Murillo taught a new undergraduate course titled The Archaeology of Hacking.

Now they’re bringing a discussion of hacking to the broader campus and local communities.

“Hackers’ Roundtable: A Conversation on Computing, Security and Culture” will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 (Thursday) in Room 129, DeBartolo Hall.

Free and open to the public, the event will feature:

Mike Schiffman, lead of network security engineering at Google

Rocky Witt, a senior security engineer in the cryptocurrency industry

Stephen Watt, a software engineer at DomainTools

Gabriella Coleman, a professor of anthropology at Harvard University whose scholarship focuses on the politics, cultures and ethics of hacking, will serve as moderator.

“This roundtable will bring together, for what we believe to be the first time, three prominent computer hackers from the golden age of the underground hacking scene of the 1990s and early 2000s in conversation with one of academia’s leading voices in the burgeoning field of hacker studies,” said Scheirer, the Dennis O. Doughty Collegiate Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Notre Dame.

“Hackers have had an outsized influence on the technologies we use on a daily basis, but their story isn’t often told to the public,” added Murillo, an assistant professor of anthropology at Notre Dame. “This event will be a unique window into the culture that helped bring us the modern internet.”

Both Scheirer and Murillo are faculty affiliates of the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center (ND TEC).

In addition to ND TEC, the roundtable is sponsored by Notre Dame’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Department of Anthropology; John J. Reilly Center for Science, Technology and Values; Navari Family Center for Digital Scholarship; Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society; Notre Dame International Security Center; Idzik Computing and Digital Technologies Minor; Sheedy Family Program in Economy, Enterprise and Society; and College of Arts and Letters Office of Digital Strategy.

