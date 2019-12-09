Four receive spring Gilman Scholarships to study abroad

Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship

Four University of Notre Dame students will study abroad next semester as Gilman Scholars, all through Notre Dame International.

• Junior Mikaela Ramsey will study in Santiago, Chile. Ramsey is a sociology major from Findlay, Ohio, with a minor in education, schooling and society. She is a QuestBridge Scholar and a Doan Scholar.

• Junior Rhetta Eubanks will study in Toledo, Spain. Eubanks is an economics and history honors double major from Gilbert, Arizona.

• Sophomore Mariah Smith will study in Jerusalem. Smith is an Arabic major from New Orleans with a supplemental major in global affairs with a concentration in international peace studies. She is a QuestBridge Scholar.

• Junior Marie Doyle will study in Galway, Ireland. Doyle is a program of liberal studies major from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with minors in sustainability and Irish language and literature.

In applying for the competitive scholarship, the students worked closely with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE), which promotes the intellectual development of Notre Dame undergraduates through scholarly engagement, research, creative endeavors and the pursuit of fellowships.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to work with all Gilman Scholarship applicants this past cycle,” said Elise Rudt, national fellowships program coordinator with CUSE. “Notre Dame had many highly competitive students thanks to the outreach efforts of Kristine Butz in the Office of Financial Aid, and the precise and well-considered study abroad placements of Notre Dame International. We look forward to advising more applicants for the Gilman Scholarship in future cycles.”

Three additional Notre Dame students — juniors Kelsie Muha (applied computational mathematics and statistics) and Maria Lake (political science and Japanese) and Bailey Jordan, a third-year architecture student — have been selected as alternates for the award for the spring semester.

The Gilman Scholarship is a U.S. State Department grant program that enables students of limited means to study or intern abroad. Students receive as much as $5,000 in financial support, plus as much as $3,000 for the study of a critical language overseas, such as Hindi or Russian.

For more information on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.

