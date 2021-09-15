Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Gameday. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Purdue University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Notre Dame Stadium. A number of events have been scheduled around the game, including lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow COVID protocols while on campus. In addition, Notre Dame Stadium is now a cashless venue. Tickets are mobile only. For more on these and other stadium and campus policies, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Sept. 17

Flyover practice, featuring four Indiana Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from Fort Wayne Air National Guard Station, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 10 to 10:45 a.m.

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food fresh from the grill, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center (alumni and friends only).

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, noon to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., atrium, Mendoza College of Business.

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Recovering the Voices of Enslaved Catholics in Colonial America,” featuring Sophie White, professor of American studies at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica, featuring basilica organists, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Trumpets Under the Dome, featuring the Notre Dame Band trumpet section, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of the Main Building.

Band march-out rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Tailgate of Champions, 5 p.m. to midnight, Legends of Notre Dame patio.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Friday Night Bash, featuring live music and regional food trucks, 6 to 10 p.m., south concourse of Notre Dame Stadium (Gate C).

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Glee Club 106th Alumni Reunion Concert, 8 to 9 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

Mornings@Mendoza, “Leading Change in a Changing World,” featuring Christopher Stevens, associate teaching professor of management and organization at Notre Dame, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Morrison Commons, Stayer Center.

Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Tailgate of Champions, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame patio.

Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 to 1:30 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Gameday Rosary, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Saturdays with the Saints, Sister Thea Bowman, featuring Boston College doctoral student Kayla August, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

Science Exploration Series, “Demystified: DNA and Me,” featuring Amy Stark, director of the DNA Learning Center at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Library Quad.

Medieval Institute tailgate with falconry display, featuring Royal Falconer Mark Booth of Take Flight Wildlife Education, noon to 1:30 p.m., West Pavilion, Hesburgh Library.

Player walk, featuring the Notre Dame Band and football team, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.

Trumpets Under the Dome, featuring the Notre Dame Band trumpet section, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., in front of the Main Building.

Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

Meet Fighting Irish legend Joe Theismann, featuring former Notre Dame quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Theismann, 1:15 to 2 p.m., Joyce Center Gate 11.

Band march-out, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

Flyover, featuring four Indiana Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from Fort Wayne Air National Guard Station, Fort Wayne, Indiana, prior to kickoff, Notre Dame Stadium.

Post-game Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Sept. 19