Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Navy

Cheerleaders carry flags after a touchdown. (Photo by Matt Cashore)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Navy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 6) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Nov. 5

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Global Health Seminar, “Lessons from the AIDS Epidemic,” featuring James Curran, Notre Dame alumnus and dean of public health at Emory University, 11 a.m. to noon, Carey Auditorium, Hesburgh Library.

Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances by student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

ND vs. Navy Author Signings, featuring Greg Bourke (“Gay, Catholic and American) and Edward Hahnenberg (“Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C.: Bridge Builder”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Rev. James Connelly, C.S.C. (“History of the Congregation of the Holy Cross”) and Tom Coyne (“A Course Called America” and “A Course Called Ireland”) from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Race and Racism in Higher Education: Introducing the Notre Dame Initiative on Race and Resilience,” featuring Mark Sanders, professor of English and Africana studies and director of the Initiative on Race and Resilience at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Medieval Institute 75th Anniversary Roundtable, “The Common Good in Medieval Thought and Pandemic Debate,” featuring Rev. Dan Horan, O.F.M., of Saint Mary’s College, Rabbi Michael Friedland of Sinai Synagogue, and Ebrahim Moosa, the Mirza Family Professor of Islamic Thought and Muslim Societies at the Keough School of Global Affairs at Notre Dame, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Room B02, McKenna Hall.

Flyover practice, featuring four F-18s from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 3:25 p.m.

“Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LeBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Tailgate of Champions, 5 to 10 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame.

Mass, 5:15p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Notre Dame Fall Chorale Concert, featuring works by Byrd, Schubert, Guerrero and Mussorgsky, 8 to 9 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.

Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

Notre Dame vs. Navy Author Signings, featuring Cecilia Cunningham and Nancy Cavadini (“Stories in Light”) from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Frank Pomarico (“Ara’s Knights”) from 11:30 to 1 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Tailgate of Champions, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame.

Mornings @ Mendoza MBA Student Veteran Panel, “Leadership Lessons from Military Service,” 10 to 11:30 a.m., Morris Commons, Stayer Center.

Saturdays with the Saints, “Saint Juan Diego and the Subversion of Conquest,” featuring Timothy Matovina, professor of theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

Science Exploration Series, “Data Privacy During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” featuring Fang Liu, professor and associate chair in the Department of Applied and Computational Mathematics and Statistics at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

“Hildegard von Bingen’s Cosmic Egg,” featuring Margot Fassler, the Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Music History and Liturgy at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, Digital Visualization Theater, Jordan Hall of Science.

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band Performance, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., in front of the Main Building.

Gameday Rosary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Library Quad.

Player walk, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m., Hesburgh Library to Notre Dame Stadium.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 1:30 to 1:40 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Band Concert on the Steps, 2 to 2:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

Band March Out, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

Flyover, featuring four F-18s from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, prior to the start of the game.

Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Nov. 7