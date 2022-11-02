Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Clemson University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 5) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Friday, Nov. 4
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Launch event, “Radical! Women and the Irish Revolution,” featuring Julie Morrissy, former poet-in-residence at the National Library of Ireland and current postdoctoral research fellow at the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies at Notre Dame, 1 to 2 p.m., 232 Decio Faculty Hall.
- Book signing, featuring Muffet McGraw, former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach and author of “Expect More!” 1:30 to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Mendoza Graduate Business Programs Open House, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business Atrium.
- Tom Mendoza Presents: A conversation with Dan Warmenhoven, featuring Dan Warmenhoven, former chairman and CEO of NetApp, 2 to 3 p.m., Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Of Abandonment and a Storm’s Wake: Puerto Rico, Collective Memory and Speculating Futures,” featuring Xavier Navarro Aquino, assistant professor of English and creative writing at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Labar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- “Daughters of Our Lady: Finding a Place at Notre Dame,” a curator-led open house, 3 to 4 p.m., 102 Hesburgh Library.
- Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Author Talk, “The Politics of Irish Primary Education: Reform in an Era of Secularisation,” featuring Sean McGraw, professor of political science at Boston College, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., B101 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.
- “Thunder from the Sky,” organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- MVP Fridays, “How do We Cultivate Character for the Common Good?” featuring Anne Snyder, editor-in-chief of Comment magazine, 4 to 6 p.m., Stinson-Remick Hall.
- Mid-Day Drummers Circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Quad.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band March-Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band Open Rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.
- Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
- Notre Dame Glee Club Fall Concert, 8 to 9:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Midnight Drummers Circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Book signing, featuring former Notre Dame football players Joe Theismann, Reggie Brooks and Frank Pomarico, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).
- Museum of Biodiversity tours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 102 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Science Exploration Series, “Women in Science,” panel discussion, 1 to 2 p.m., 101 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Bagpipe Band Concert, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Main Quad.
- Saturdays with the Saints, “Saints of the Holy Cross and Notre Dame (Bangladesh),” featuring Catholic author and speaker Meg Hunter-Kilmer, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.
- Game Day Rosary, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Hesburgh Reflecting Pool.
- Mass, 4:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 5 to 5:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Quad.
- Band March-Out, 6:45 to 7 p.m., Main Quad.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.