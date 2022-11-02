Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Midnight Drummers Circle the night before a home football game (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Clemson University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 5) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.

Friday, Nov. 4

Saturday, Nov. 5

Book signing, featuring former Notre Dame football players Joe Theismann, Reggie Brooks and Frank Pomarico, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).

Museum of Biodiversity tours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 102 Jordan Hall of Science.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.

Science Exploration Series , “Women in Science,” panel discussion, 1 to 2 p.m., 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Bagpipe Band Concert, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Main Quad.

Saturdays with the Saints , “Saints of the Holy Cross and Notre Dame (Bangladesh),” featuring Catholic author and speaker Meg Hunter-Kilmer, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.

Game Day Rosary, 4 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Hesburgh Reflecting Pool.

Mass, 4:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Victory March (formerly Player Walk), 5 to 5:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Trumpets at the Dome, 5:30 to 5:40 p.m., Main Quad.

Band Concert on the Steps, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Bond Quad.

Band March-Out, 6:45 to 7 p.m., Main Quad.

Sunday, Nov. 6