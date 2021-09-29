Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Green Notre Dame pennant over the north end of Notre Dame Stadium (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Notre Dame Stadium. A number of events have been scheduled around the game, including lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow COVID protocols while on campus. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is now a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more on these and other stadium and campus policies, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Oct. 1

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, noon to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.

Dante Now!, Community Recitations of Dante’s Divine Comedy, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., various locations.

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “An American Salesman in China: Adventures in the Global Marketplace of the 1920s,” featuring Elisabeth Köll, professor and chair in the Department of History at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Dante Now!, Reflections on Pope Francis’ Apostolic Letter on Dante, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Annenberg Auditorium, Snite Museum of Art.

Roundtable: Post-Pandemic Labor Markets, presented by the Medieval Institute and featuring Dan Graff of the Higgins Labor Program, Dan Hobbins of the Medieval Institute and Tamara Kay of the Keough School of Global Affairs, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 102 LaFortune Student Center.

Conversation and reading, featuring author Alice McDermott, academy professor and the Richard A. Macksey Professor for Distinguished Teaching in the Humanities at Johns Hopkins University, in conversation with faculty fellow Sara Maurer, associate professor of English at Notre Dame, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Band march out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.

Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).

Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Tailgate of Champions, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame patio.

Gameday Rosary, 10:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Saturdays with the Saints, “Saints of the Black Death,” featuring Timothy P. O’Malley, director of education at the McGrath Institute for Church Life at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.

Science Exploration Series, “Bed and Breakfast of Pathogens: Urinary Catheterization,” featuring Ana Lidia Flores-Mireles, the Hawk Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Library Quad.

“The 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic: A Historical Perspective,” featuring Dr. Joseph Peter Meyer (’74), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 105 Jordan Hall of Science.

The Middle Ages in an Object, presented by the Medieval Institute and featuring lightning talks on medieval objects in the University collections, noon to 1:30 p.m., West Pavilion, Hesburgh Library.

“Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

“Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, noon to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Player walk, featuring the Notre Dame Band and football team, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.

Trumpets Under the Dome, featuring the Notre Dame Band trumpet section, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., in front of the Main Building.

Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

Band march out, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.

Flyover, featuring four F-16s from Toledo Air National Guard Base, prior to kickoff, Notre Dame Stadium.

Post-game Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Oct. 3