Five Profess Final Vows & Four Ordained Priests in Holy Cross

Sep 2020 Ordinations

With abundant joy and thanksgiving, the United States Province of the Congregation of Holy Cross announces the Perpetual Profession of Vows of five men, four of whom were ordained to the diaconate, as well as four men who were ordained to the priesthood.

Rev. Mr. David Smith, C.S.C., Rev. Mr. Geoffrey Mooney, C.S.C., Br. Pablo José Quan López, C.S.C., Rev. Mr. Robert Lisowski, C.S.C., and Rev. Mr. Felipe Campos Reséndez, C.S.C., professed Perpetual Vows on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind. Rev. William M. Lies, C.S.C., Provincial Superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, received their vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience.

You can watch the Final Vows Mass, as well as the ordination and diaconate Mass on YouTube.

"I speak for our entire province when I say how delighted we are with these young men who have chosen to walk with us in Holy Cross," said Fr. Bill Lies, C.S.C., the provincial superior of the U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers of Holy Cross. "We welcome David, Geoffrey, Pablo, Robert and Felipe home, and we congratulate our brothers Vincent, Joe, Zach, and Gil as they are ordained to the ministry of the priesthood. As our Constitution 2:20 says, 'Our mission is the Lord's and so is the strength for it. We turn to Him in prayer that He will clasp us more firmly to Himself and use our hands and wits to do the work that only He can do.' May it be true of these nine and of us all."

To learn more, read the full Congregation of Holy Cross news release.