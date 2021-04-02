Father Jenkins expresses condolences on the passing of doctoral student Majd Alshoufi

Grotto candles (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, expressed his deep condolences on the death of Notre Dame doctoral student Majd “Jude” Alshoufi.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jude’s family and friends,” Father Jenkins said. “It is a profound sadness for all of us to lose someone so engaged in our community and so brimming with promise.”



Born in Syria, Jude was raised in the United Arab Emirates. He was pursuing a doctoral degree in peace studies and psychology through the Department of Psychology and the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies. He also was involved with the IDEA Center’s BrainDrive business.



A campus memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.



The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are available to offer their support to members of the Notre Dame community.

From: Dennis Brown, assistant vice president for news and media relations