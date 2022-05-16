Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Dome in spring, 2022 (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Twenty University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.

The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.

The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.

The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.

2021-22 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS

COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS

Kimberly Belcher, theology

Ann-Marie Conrado, art, art history and design

Blake Leyerle, theology

Forrest Spence, economics

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Edward Maginn, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Karel Matouš, aerospace and mechanical engineering

Michael Stanisic, aerospace and mechanical engineering

Danielle Wood, Dean’s Office

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Giles Duffield, biological sciences

Christopher Kolda, physics

Masaru Kuno, chemistry and biochemistry

Laurie Littlepage, chemistry and biochemistry

Nancy Michael, biological sciences

Robert Rosenbaum, applied and computational mathematics and statistics

Molly Walsh, applied and computational mathematics and statistics

Kelley Young, chemistry and biochemistry

MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Carl Ackermann, finance

Shane Corwin, finance

Sandra Vera-Muñoz, accountancy

INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES

Michael Macaluso, Institute for Educational Initiatives

DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Maureen Dawson, Office of Arts and Letters Undergraduate Studies

Alan Huebner, applied and computational mathematics and statistics

Michael Stanisic, aerospace and mechanical engineering