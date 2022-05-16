Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Twenty University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.
The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.
The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.
The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.
2021-22 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS
COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS
Kimberly Belcher, theology
Ann-Marie Conrado, art, art history and design
Blake Leyerle, theology
Forrest Spence, economics
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Edward Maginn, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Karel Matouš, aerospace and mechanical engineering
Michael Stanisic, aerospace and mechanical engineering
Danielle Wood, Dean’s Office
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Giles Duffield, biological sciences
Christopher Kolda, physics
Masaru Kuno, chemistry and biochemistry
Laurie Littlepage, chemistry and biochemistry
Nancy Michael, biological sciences
Robert Rosenbaum, applied and computational mathematics and statistics
Molly Walsh, applied and computational mathematics and statistics
Kelley Young, chemistry and biochemistry
MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Carl Ackermann, finance
Shane Corwin, finance
Sandra Vera-Muñoz, accountancy
INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES
Michael Macaluso, Institute for Educational Initiatives
DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Maureen Dawson, Office of Arts and Letters Undergraduate Studies
Alan Huebner, applied and computational mathematics and statistics
Michael Stanisic, aerospace and mechanical engineering