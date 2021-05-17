Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Tulips on the Main Quad. Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame.

Twenty-one University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.

The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.

The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.

The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.

2020-21 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS

COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS

Kraig Beyerlein, sociology

David Fagerberg, theology

Michael Kackman, film, television and theater

Laura Knoppers, English

Bradley Malkovsky, theology

Rebecca McKenna, history

Joyelle McSweeney, English

Meghan Sullivan, philosophy

Yongping Zhu, East Asian languages and cultures

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Peter Bui, computer science and engineering

Patrick Fay, electrical engineering

Michael Kitz, College of Engineering

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Seth Brown, chemistry and biochemistry

Anjuli Datta, biological sciences

Adam Martin, physics

Martina Rosenbaum, applied and computational mathematics and statistics

Slavi Sevov, chemistry and biochemistry

INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES

Andrea Christensen, Institute for Educational Initiatives

MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Robert Lewandowski, information technology, analytics and operations

Michael Meyer, accountancy

SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE

Alan DeFrees, architecture

DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Dominic T. Chaloner, biological sciences

Laura B. Flynn, Dean’s Office, College of Science

Claudia A. Francis, Hesburgh Program in Public Service