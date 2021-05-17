Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Twenty-one University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.
The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.
The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.
The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.
2020-21 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS
COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS
Kraig Beyerlein, sociology
David Fagerberg, theology
Michael Kackman, film, television and theater
Laura Knoppers, English
Bradley Malkovsky, theology
Rebecca McKenna, history
Joyelle McSweeney, English
Meghan Sullivan, philosophy
Yongping Zhu, East Asian languages and cultures
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Peter Bui, computer science and engineering
Patrick Fay, electrical engineering
Michael Kitz, College of Engineering
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Seth Brown, chemistry and biochemistry
Anjuli Datta, biological sciences
Adam Martin, physics
Martina Rosenbaum, applied and computational mathematics and statistics
Slavi Sevov, chemistry and biochemistry
INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES
Andrea Christensen, Institute for Educational Initiatives
MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Robert Lewandowski, information technology, analytics and operations
Michael Meyer, accountancy
SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE
Alan DeFrees, architecture
DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Dominic T. Chaloner, biological sciences
Laura B. Flynn, Dean’s Office, College of Science
Claudia A. Francis, Hesburgh Program in Public Service