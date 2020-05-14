Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Statue of Our Lady of the University in the main circle. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

Twenty University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.

The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.

The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.

The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.

2019-20 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS

COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS

Tatiana Botero, Romance languages and literatures

Eva Dziadula, economics

Erin McLaughlin, University Writing Program

Susan Ohmer, film, television and theatre

Weibing Ye, East Asian languages and cultures

MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Frank Germann, marketing

F. Asis Martinez-Jerez, accountancy

H. Fred Mittelstaedt, accountancy

Sophie Shive, finance

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Victoria Goodrich, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Tengfei Luo, aerospace and mechanical engineering

David Richter, civil and environmental engineering and earth sciences

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Jon Camden, chemistry and biochemistry

Kenneth Filchak, biological sciences

J. Daniel Gezelter, chemistry and biochemistry

Jonathan Hauenstein, applied computational mathematics and statistics

Paul Helquist, chemistry and biochemistry

Kevin Lannon, physics

ChongKeat Arthur Lim, mathematics

Yongtao Zhang, applied computational mathematics and statistics

DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Nancy Michael, College of Science

Michael Seelinger, College of Engineering

Leonor Wangensteen, Center for University Advising