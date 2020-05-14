Faculty awards honor undergraduate teaching and advising

Twenty University of Notre Dame faculty members have received Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, and three have been honored with Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising.
The awards are presented by the Office of the Provost, and the recipients are selected through a process that includes peer and student nominations.
The Joyce Awards, established in 2007, are supported by a gift from the late Father Joyce’s classmates of Notre Dame’s Class of 1937. They honor faculty members who have had a profound influence on undergraduate students through sustained exemplary teaching, and, in particular, recognize professors who create environments that stimulate significant student learning, elevate students to a new level of intellectual engagement and foster students’ ability to express themselves effectively within their disciplines.
The Dockweiler Awards, established in 2007 with a gift from the Julia Stearns Dockweiler Charitable Foundation, recognize faculty or staff members who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to Notre Dame undergraduates through outstanding mentoring, academic advising or career counseling services.
2019-20 JOYCE AWARD RECIPIENTS
COLLEGE OF ARTS AND LETTERS
Tatiana Botero, Romance languages and literatures
Eva Dziadula, economics
Erin McLaughlin, University Writing Program
Susan Ohmer, film, television and theatre
Weibing Ye, East Asian languages and cultures
MENDOZA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Frank Germann, marketing
F. Asis Martinez-Jerez, accountancy
H. Fred Mittelstaedt, accountancy
Sophie Shive, finance
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Victoria Goodrich, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Tengfei Luo, aerospace and mechanical engineering
David Richter, civil and environmental engineering and earth sciences
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Jon Camden, chemistry and biochemistry
Kenneth Filchak, biological sciences
J. Daniel Gezelter, chemistry and biochemistry
Jonathan Hauenstein, applied computational mathematics and statistics
Paul Helquist, chemistry and biochemistry
Kevin Lannon, physics
ChongKeat Arthur Lim, mathematics
Yongtao Zhang, applied computational mathematics and statistics
DOCKWEILER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Nancy Michael, College of Science
Michael Seelinger, College of Engineering
Leonor Wangensteen, Center for University Advising