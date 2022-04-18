Eleven Notre Dame students, alumni awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

Graduate Research Fellowship Program

The National Science Foundation has selected 11 University of Notre Dame students and alumni for its 2022 Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP), which supports students in NSF-backed STEM disciplines to pursue research-based master’s and doctoral degrees at accredited U.S. institutions.

Another 10 Notre Dame students and alumni were singled out for honorable mention for the program.

Established in 1952, the NSF GRFP offers financial support to graduate students in the form of a $34,000 annual stipend and a $12,000 cost-of-education allowance, as well as professional development and international research opportunities.

The application process is extensive. Applicants work in conjunction with their advisers to create compelling personal statements and research plans. Notre Dame students can also consult experts with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE) or the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships.

Jeffrey Thibert is the Paul and Maureen Stefanick Director of CUSE.

“As every fellowship applicant knows, preparing an application is a team effort, and so in addition to congratulating the 21 Notre Dame students and alumni recognized by the NSF this year, I would also like to thank the many mentors and advisers who worked with them along the way,” Thibert said. “I would especially like to thank the CUSE NSF GRFP adviser, Emily Hunt, for her outstanding work. I encourage any current undergraduates planning to apply to a research-based graduate program in an NSF-supported STEM field (including the social sciences) to visit cuse.nd.edu/nsf and learn more about the advising services that CUSE offers.”

Laura Carlson, vice president, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School, highlighted the ongoing success that Notre Dame students have had in applying for these programs.

“We’re so proud to see our students continue to be recognized by the NSF year after year,” Carlson said. “Their success truly reflects the sustained excellence of our graduate programs and our graduate students, and these fellowships empower our students to follow their intellectual curiosity and passion to pursue research that matters in the world.”

The 11 fellows are:

Thomas Best, engineering

Robert Frei, engineering

Jessamine Kuehn, chemistry

Andrew Langford, engineering

Meredith Lochhead, engineering

Lauren McGiven, engineering

Maria Pope, psychology

John Sayut, engineering

Emily Selland, life sciences

Helen Streff, engineering

Ethan Williams, engineering

The 10 honorable mentions are:

Samantha Barlock, chemistry

Gabriel Brown, computational science and engineering

Andrew Burke, mathematical sciences

Luke Piszkin, chemistry

Charlotte Probst, life sciences

Theodore Reed, life sciences

Nico Robalin, chemistry

Mika Schievelbein, life sciences

Timothy Seida, social sciences

Simon Weaver, chemistry

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, email gradgrants@nd.edu (graduate students) or visit cuse.nd.edu (undergraduate students and alumni).