Edward Maginn appointed associate vice president for research

Edward Maginn, the Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Engineering in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, has been appointed associate vice president for research, effective July 1.

In this role, Maginn will be responsible for a number of special projects related to new initiatives at Notre Dame and certain projects that are already underway that will strengthen the support systems within Notre Dame Research.

“I am honored to be asked to serve as an associate vice president for research,” said Maginn. “Notre Dame’s research enterprise is strong and growing stronger every year. This is the direct result of the hard work, creativity and innovation of our faculty, staff and students. Notre Dame Research plays a key role in helping our researchers reach their full potential as scholars who make a difference in the world. I am excited to be a part of the Notre Dame Research team to help advance the University’s mission of excellence in research.”

Maginn has been on the Notre Dame faculty since 1995 and, until last year, served as chair of his department. In addition, he has served as associate dean for academic programs in the Graduate School. He is the winner of the James A. Burns, C.S.C., Graduate School Award and the John A. Kaneb Award for Outstanding Teaching.

Maginn’s research focuses on developing and utilizing advanced molecular-level simulation methods to discover the link between the chemical structure and composition of materials and their thermophysical properties. Much of his lab’s efforts are devoted to energy and environmental applications.

“I am grateful that Ed has agreed to join Notre Dame Research at this time,” said Robert J. Bernhard, vice president for research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering. “While his own research and teaching are flourishing, Ed has agreed to help support the research programs across campus at this very important time. For that, we are very grateful.”

