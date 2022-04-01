Douglas Road project delayed, starts April 18

Douglas Project

The closure of Douglas Road between Twyckenham Drive and Ironwood Road for a road construction project will start Monday, April 18, instead of Monday, April 4. According to St. Joseph County officials, the reason for the delay is utility crews need more time to relocate facilities. This is Phase 1 of the project. New information will be provided to the campus community as the University receives it, including the start date for Phase 2, which will close the intersection of Douglas and Ironwood for several weeks.

Phase 1: Douglas Road is expected to close east/west traffic from Twyckenham Drive to Ironwood Road starting on Monday, April 18.



Phase 2: In the late spring, the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas will close in all directions for several weeks to add turn lanes and upgrade the traffic lights.

Alternate route for those commuting to campus from the northeast: Take Cleveland Road west to Juniper Road. Turn south on Juniper. Proceed under the Indiana Toll Road and at the first roundabout take the second exit to Douglas Road. At the second roundabout, stay on Douglas and at Wilson Drive, turn south to enter campus.

Alternate route for those commuting to campus from the east: Take Edison Road west to Twyckenham Drive. Turn north on Twyckenham and at the first traffic light, turn west on Bulla Road to enter campus.

Alternate access to Warren Golf Course: Even though Douglas Road will be closed from Twyckenham Drive to Ironwood Drive, people can access Warren Golf Course from the west. Proceed east on Douglas past Twyckenham and enter the golf course at the first driveway immediately on the left.

The construction is likely to impact traffic patterns for major University events, including the Garth Brooks and Billy Joel concerts, two Commencements, Reunion, move-out and move-in dates and possibly three home football games.



This year’s improvements include the addition of lighting and the extension of a pedestrian pathway from the Warren Golf Course east to Ironwood Road.



When the project is completed next year, Douglas Road will be four lanes with ample turning lanes at both Ironwood and Indiana 23 — intersections that get congested during peak traffic times. The Indiana Department of Transportation is overseeing construction.

Warren Golf Course open during construction

Throughout this year's Douglas Road construction, visitors to Warren Golf Course will only be able to access the property from the west.

The main entrance to the golf course is on Douglas Road between Twyckenham and Ironwood — the stretch of Douglas closed during Phase 1. During that time, there will be a temporary entrance immediately east of the intersection of Douglas and Twyckenham.

The main entrance to Warren is expected to reopen at the beginning of Phase 2, but the golf course will still only be accessible from the west.

Originally published by NDWorks at ndworks.nd.edu on .