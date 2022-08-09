de Nicola Center, McGrath Institute to host webinar series on caring for women and children after Dobbs

Mother and baby

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the University of Notre Dame’s de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture and McGrath Institute for Church Life will co-host a webinar discussion series addressing questions facing women, physicians and policymakers titled “Caring for Women and Children: Navigating Medicine, Law, and Policy After Dobbs.” The webinar series is part of the de Nicola Center’s Women and Children First initiative and the McGrath Institute’s Conversations That Matter series.

The first panel in the series will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, and will address common questions facing women and doctors about protecting the life of the mother and managing health care for both children and women in light of the Dobbs decision. Panelists include:

Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified OB/GYN in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and CEO-elect of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Byron Calhoun, a board-certified high-risk OB/GYN specializing in maternal/fetal health and a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at West Virginia University.

Leah Libresco Sargeant, an author who has written about her experience with ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage.

Dr. Monique Chireau Wubbenhorst, an OB/GYN with expertise in international health and a senior public policy fellow at the de Nicola Center.

The webinar will be co-moderated by O. Carter Snead, professor of law and director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, and Jessica Keating Floyd, program director of the Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity at the McGrath Institute for Church Life.

Register for the webinar and submit advance questions for the panelists at mcgrath.nd.edu/dobbs. A recording of the event will be available at ethicscenter.nd.edu/news/videos/ and mcgrath.nd.edu/dobbs after the conclusion. Additional webinar discussions in the series will follow in September and October.

The de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture is committed to sharing the richness of the Catholic moral and intellectual tradition through teaching, research and public engagement, at the highest level and across a range of disciplines — both on campus at the University of Notre Dame, and as Notre Dame in the public square.

The McGrath Institute for Church Life partners with Catholic dioceses, parishes and schools to address pastoral challenges with theological depth and rigor. It connects the Catholic intellectual life to the life of the Church to form faithful Catholic leaders for service to the Church and the world.