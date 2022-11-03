Cutting-edge collaborators: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

This weekend, Notre Dame will face Clemson for what is the seventh football matchup between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish.

While they may have only had a few games on the field, researchers from both universities have long worked together in the lab — studying chronic disease and children’s health, exploring planet formation and building autonomous machines.

In the latest research partnership between the two institutions, researchers at Clemson University are working with the University of Notre Dame as part of a $25 million effort to address concerns around the increasing need for radio frequency spectrum management and development.

Spectrumx Telescope

SpectrumX, a National Science Foundation Spectrum Innovation Center led by Notre Dame, is a collaboration of experts from more than two dozen academic institutions, industry, and government organizations to transform the landscape of spectrum research, education, collaboration and management.

In July, Nick Laneman, director of SpectrumX, co-director of Notre Dame’s Wireless Institute and professor of electrical engineering, discussed the challenges of 5G technologies among wireless companies, the aviation industry and regulatory agencies in an article published in Engineering.

SpectrumX researchers and collaborators recently met to discuss matters of spectrum sovereignty, inclusive mentoring in education, workforce development, spectrum sensor deployment, broadband mapping and spectrum policy.

