Children’s Environmental Health Initiative joins the University of Notre Dame

Children’s Environmental Health Initiative

The University of Notre Dame has welcomed the Children’s Environmental Health Initiative (CEHI), a research, education and outreach program committed to fostering environments where all people can prosper. CEHI joined the University as a new research unit when Marie Lynn Miranda, CEHI director and former provost of Rice University, became the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost of Notre Dame.

CEHI oversees multiple environmental research projects that emphasize the special vulnerabilities of children. This includes maintaining a deep institutional commitment to issues of social justice and, thus, CEHI focuses much of its work in low-income and minority communities.

“The work of CEHI fits perfectly with Notre Dame’s mission of being a force for good in the world,” said Miranda. “The CEHI team is proud to be a part of the University and to continue growing and expanding its research, education and outreach right here in South Bend and beyond.”

The long-term vision of CEHI is to forge a new approach to addressing environmental health issues. The initiative has developed and maintains an extensive, fully spatially referenced data architecture on environmental and public health, which makes it possible to jointly consider diverse variables collected by different disciplines, creating the opportunity to explore the complex and dynamic relationships among the various components of health.

To learn more about CEHI, visit cehi.nd.edu.

Contact: Brandi Wampler, research communications specialist, Notre Dame Research, brandiwampler@nd.edu, 574-631-8183; research.nd.edu, @UNDResearch

Originally published by Brandi Wampler at cehi.nd.edu on .