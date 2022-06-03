Campus Ministry launches two new websites

Stained glass window in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Notre Dame Campus Ministry has announced the launch of two new websites, CampusMinistry.nd.edu and Basilica.nd.edu.

Previously, Campus Ministry’s website included all relevant information pertaining to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. As the University Chapel, the Basilica is staffed and supported by Campus Ministry. Online traffic for the Basilica has grown exponentially through regular livestreams and sacramental requests.

The separation of these two sites will allow greater focus on the respective ministries: Campus Ministry, which tends to the pastoral and liturgical needs of students throughout their time at Notre Dame, and the Basilica, which serves as a place of worship and prayer for students, faculty, staff, alumni, pilgrims and countless visitors.